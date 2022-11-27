O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was fired in August after Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool, which tied the record for the heaviest defeat in the Premier League’s 30-year history.

O’Neil has overseen 11 league games in that time, with Bournemouth claiming two wins and four draws from the first six, then having four straight defeats before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory over Everton just before the World Cup break.