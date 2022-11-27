O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday.
O’Neil has overseen 11 league games in that time, with Bournemouth claiming two wins and four draws from the first six, then having four straight defeats before bouncing back with a 3-0 victory over Everton just before the World Cup break.
Bournemouth is 14th in the standings, three points above the relegation zone.
