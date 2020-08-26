Dike, who was selected No. 5 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft, gave Orlando a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute. Mauricio Pereyra led a two-on-one breakaway and found Dike near the penalty spot for a simple finish. Dike sealed it in the 71st by sending a rebound into the back of the net for his third goal in two games.
Dave Romney opened the scoring in the 15th for Nashville (1-4-1) by heading home Hany Mukhtar’s free kick. Orlando (3-2-2) tied it six minutes later on another header, with Chris Mueller sending in João Moutinho’s cross for his team-leading fifth goal of the season.
