Cincinnati, Orlando City play to scoreless draw

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and FC Cincinnati’s Roman Celentano both posted clean sheets in a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
Orlando City was trying to begin a season with two straight wins for just the second time in club history (2017). Facundo Torres failed to match a club record with a goal in six straight matches dating to last season.
Cincinnati outshot Orlando 11-7 with a 4-1 advantage in shots on goal.
Both teams next play Saturday, with Orlando visiting DC United and Cincinnati hosting the Seattle Sounders.
