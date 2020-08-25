Nashville SC (1-3-1, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (2-2-2, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts Nashville SC trying for its sixth straight home victory.

Orlando City SC finished 9-15-10 overall and 6-8-3 at home in the 2019 season. Orlando City SC averaged 1.3 goals on 3.9 shots on goal per game last season.

Nashville SC takes the field for the eleventh game in franchise history. Nashville SC has has been outscored 5-2 through its first five games of MLS play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).

Nashville SC: Eric Miller (injured), Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

