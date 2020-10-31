Orlando City SC is 9-2-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is 3-1-0 when it scores two goals.
The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quioto leads Montreal with seven goals. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the past 10 games for the Impact.
Chris Mueller has nine goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Daryl Dike has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 2-7-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.7 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.
Orlando City SC: 5-1-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 1.4 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Lassi Lappalainen (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.