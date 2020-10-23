Inter Miami CF is 4-10-3 in Eastern Conference play. Lewis Morgan leads the tenth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with five goals. Inter Miami CF has scored 19 goals.
Orlando City SC is 8-1-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando City SC is 5-3-0 in matches decided by one goal.
The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 2-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rodolfo Pizarro leads Inter Miami CF with four assists. Morgan has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Inter Miami CF.
Chris Mueller has five goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, one assist, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
Orlando City SC: 4-0-6, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Andres Reyes (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, Luis Robles (injured), George Acosta (injured).
Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Benji Michel (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.