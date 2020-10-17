Orlando City SC is 8-1-5 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando City SC is 3-1-0 when it scores two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royer has four goals and two assists for New York. Caden Clark has two goals over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

AD

Chris Mueller has five goals and five assists for Orlando City SC this season. Benji Michel has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: New York: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 1.1 assists, three shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 5-0-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.6 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Patrick Seagrist (injured), Kaku, Ben Mines (injured), Omir Fernandez (injured), Cristian Casseres Jr.

Orlando City SC: Pedro Gallese, Joao Moutinho (injured), Jhegson Mendez, Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Tesho Akindele (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), Benji Michel (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.