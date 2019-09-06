Los Angeles FC (19-4-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (9-13-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC takes on Western Conference-leader Los Angeles FC.

Orlando City SC is 6-7-1 in home games. Orlando City SC is 3-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

Los Angeles FC is 8-3-3 on the road. Los Angeles FC has allowed 19 of its 30 goals conceded in the first half of games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruan leads Orlando City SC with four assists. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Carlos Vela has 27 goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has five goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 3-4-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Los Angeles FC: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 1.8 assists, 8.3 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Dejan Jakovic (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Carlos Vela (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.