Orlando City SC (7-9-4, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (7-8-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Columbus 1-0, Orlando City SC visits Portland.

The Timbers are 2-1-1 at home. Portland is 3-0-1 when it scores at least three goals.

Orlando City SC is 3-4-3 in road games. Dom Dwyer ranks fifth in league play with six cards, five yellow and one red. Orlando City SC has 39 cards, accruing three red cards.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Blanco leads Portland with six assists. Brian Fernandez has six goals over the past 10 games for the Timbers.

Nani has eight goals and four assists for Orlando City SC. Tesho Akindele has four goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Portland: 5-3-2, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Orlando City SC: 4-5-1, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Portland: Jeff Attinella (injured), Jorge Villafana (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured), Aljaz Ivacic (injured), Modou Jadama (injured).

Orlando City SC: Cristian Higuita (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured), Sacha Kljestan, Joao Moutinho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.