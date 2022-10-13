Oscar Garcia out as Reims coach in French league

REIMS, France — Reims coach Oscar Garcia was fired on Thursday, with the French club saying the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations.
Deputy coach William Still has been appointed as caretaker.
Garcia, a former coach of Barcelona’s youth teams, joined Reims in June 2021 on a three-year deal.
He became the fourth French league coach to be fired this season after Lyon’s Peter Bosz, Brest’s Michel Der Zakarian and Auxerre’s Jean-Marc Furlan.
