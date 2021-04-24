Rose gave the Whitecaps (1-0-1) a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute with a header on Cristián Gutiérrez’s free kick. Lucas Cavallini drew a penalty for Vancouver in the 54th minute and Cristian Dájome converted from the spot a minute later to tie it at 1.
Luke Singh opened the scoring for Toronto (0-1-1), tapping in the deflection of Omar Gonzalez’s header in the seventh minute.
The game counted as a home match for Toronto.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports