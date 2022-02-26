By Associated PressToday at 11:36 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 11:36 p.m. ESTFRISCO, Texas — Jonathan Osorio scored the tying goal in the 45th minute for Toronto in a 1-1 draw with Dallas on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.Jader Obrian scored the lone goal for Dallas.Please answer some questions in this short survey about professional soccer and the 2022 Men's FIFA World Cup.ArrowRightMaarten Paes saved one of the two shots he faced for Dallas. Alex Bono had three saves for Toronto.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...