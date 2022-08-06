Osorio's brace helps Toronto hold off Nashville 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jonathan Osorio scored two first-half goals to help Toronto FC hold off Nashville SC 4-3 on Saturday.
Toronto regained the lead on Federico Bernardeschi’s PK score in the 54th minute and Lorenzo Insigne made it 4-2 with a goal in the 77th — his first of the season.
Walker Zimmerman scored in the 84th minute to get Nashville within a goal. Mukhtar has 13 goals this season.
Alex Bono stopped three shots for Toronto. Joe Willis had four saves for Nashville.
___
