Palace midfielder Michael Olise set up the early goal by beating Dwight McNeil on the right before crossing for Schlupp to volley home from close range.
Just after halftime, Jay Rodriguez headed down for Aaron Lennon, whose cutback was deflected past goalkeeper Jack Butland from close range by a sliding Milivojevic.
Wilfried Zaha, who scored twice in Palace’s 4-1 midweek win at Watford, hit the far post with a left-footed shot from a tight angle in the 70th minute.
Midtable Palace’s last league win at Selhurst Park was its 3-0 victory over Norwich on Dec. 28.
Burnley was coming off back-to-back league victories but it’s still a valuable point for Sean Dyche’s team, which is in the relegation zone but trending upward.
