BRIGHTON, England — Watford conceded a late own-goal by defender Adrian Mariappa to draw 1-1 at fellow struggler Brighton and stay in the relegation zone of the English Premier League on Saturday.

The right back was under no pressure when he turned a cross from the right by Alireza Jahanbakhsh into his own net in the 78th minute, denying his team a victory that would have lifted it out of the bottom three.