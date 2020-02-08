Abdoulaye Doucoure gave Watford the lead in the 19th when he picked up a loose ball just inside Brighton’s half following an interception, surged forward, then smashed a rising shot into the far corner.
Brighton, which has won only one of its last 11 games, remained three points above West Ham and next-to-last Watford in the relegation zone. Watford is a point adrift of safety, but has played a game more than fourth-from-last Aston Villa.
___
