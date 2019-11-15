Chivas is formally known as the Guadalajara Sporting Club and is based in that western Mexico city.

The team is one of the oldest, best-known and most winning in Mexico.

The team has been distinguished for relying entirely on Mexican players, in a league where South American recruits are common.

Vergara was also known as a businessman. He headed the Omnilife Group, which largely sells health and nutritional supplements and products.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD