Paes, Ferreira lead Dallas past Real Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah — Jesus Ferreira scored an early goal and Maarten Paes had five saves to help Dallas beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 Saturday night. Ferreira’s goal came in the 14th minute to secure the win for Dallas (8-6-8). Paxton Pomykal got an assist on the goal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight RSL (9-7-6) outshot Dallas 25-7, with five shots on goal to two for Dallas.

Paes saved all five shots he faced for Dallas. Zac MacMath saved one of the two shots he faced for RSL.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dallas hosts the LA Galaxy and RSL visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

