No. 76 Curaçao was being led by interim coach Patrick Kluivert while coach Guus Hiddink recovers from COVID-19. Panama is ranked 78th.
Panama will open the 14-match final round at home on Sept. 2 against Costa Rica. The eight-nation regional finals also include the United States, Mexico, Honduras and Jamaica.
In late games, No. 70 Canada took a 1-0 lead into its second leg against 83rd-ranked Haiti at Bridgeview, Illinois, and No. 69 El Salvador took a 4-0 lead going into its home leg against 135th-ranked St. Kitts and Nevis.
The top three nations in the regional finals, which run through March 30, advance to the 32-nation field for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth-place team advances to a playoff for a berth against a team from another confederation.
