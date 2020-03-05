“They are original passports, but with apocryphal data,” Delfino said.
He added Ronaldinho told investigators the people who brought him gave him the documents. Ronaldinho was in Paraguay to help a local foundation campaign for children’s health.
The player was testifying before the country’s organized crime unit on Thursday.
Delfino said prosecutors have until late Thursday to decide if they will bring charges.
Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, the Champions League with Barcelona, the Copa Libertadores with Atletico Mineiro, the Ballon d’Or and two FIFA player of the year awards before retiring in 2015.
