Paredes joins Juventus, teaming up again with Di Mar�a

The move also sees Paredes link up again with Argentina and former PSG teammate Ángel Di María, who joined Juventus last month after his contract with the French club expired.

Juventus has the obligation to buy Paredes at the end of the season-long loan deal if certain objectives are achieved and the option to do so if those — unspecified — objectives are not met. In both cases the fee would be 22.6 million euros ($22.7 million).