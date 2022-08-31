Paredes joins Juventus, teaming up again with Di Mar�a

TURIN, Italy — Juventus signed Leandro Paredes on loan from Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, with the midfielder returning for a fourth stint in Serie A.
Juventus has the obligation to buy Paredes at the end of the season-long loan deal if certain objectives are achieved and the option to do so if those — unspecified — objectives are not met. In both cases the fee would be 22.6 million euros ($22.7 million).
Paredes previously played for Chievo Verona, Roma and Empoli in Serie A before joining Zenit St. Petersburg in 2017 and PSG two years later.
The 28-year-old helped PSG to three Ligue 1 titles as well as two French Cup triumphs and one French League Cup.
He also won the Copa América with Argentina last year.
