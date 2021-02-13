Pato’s full name is Alexandre Rodrigues da Silva and his nickname is Portuguese for “Duck.”
He has played for Brazil’s Internacionale (2006-07), AC Milan (2007-13), Corinthians (2013-14), São Paulo (2014-15, 2019-20), Chelsea (2015-16), Villarreal (2016-17) and China’s Tianjin Quanjian (2017-18).
Pato scored 10 goals in 27 appearances for Brazil from 2008-13, including at the 2011 Copa America.
He follows Kaká, a former AC Milan star and Brazilian midfielder who played for Orlando City from 2014-17. Kaká was the 2007 FIFA Player of the Year.
