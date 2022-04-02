The Sounders also got one goal from Joao Paulo.

Emanuel Reynoso scored the lone goal for United (2-1-2).

United outshot the Sounders 9-8. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Stefan Frei saved three of the four shots he faced for the Sounders. Dayne St. Clair saved three of the five shots he faced for United.

The Sounders next play on Saturday against Cincinnati at home, and United will visit Austin on Sunday.

