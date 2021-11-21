It is not the first time this season that a French league game has been marred by a violent incident.
A match between Nice and Marseille in August was abandoned after fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. Payet was also hit by a bottle in that game and threw it back at the fans. Players and staff members were also involved in a brawl.
Nice was handed a two-point penalty, including a suspended point, and the match was rescheduled and replayed in October at a neutral location without fans.
