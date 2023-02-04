Pefok fires Union Berlin back to on top of the Bundesliga

BERLIN — American forward Jordan Pefok scored late to shoot Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.
It was Pefok’s first goal since September.
Dortmund routed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 to move to third behind Bayern on goal difference.
Bayern visits Wolfsburg on Sunday when the 10-time defending champion can reclaim first place.
Also, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hertha Berlin 3-0, Cologne drew with Leipzig 0-0, and Bochum defeated Hoffenheim 5-2.
Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted last-placed Schalke late.
