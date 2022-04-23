Pefok scores 2 for Young Boys, 21 goals top Swiss League

American forward Jordan Pefok scored twice to increase his Swiss league-leading goals total to 21 in Young Boys’ 3-1 win against visiting Servette on Saturday night.

Pefok put Young Boys ahead in the 12th minute when he headed Ulisses Garcia’s cross past goalkeeper Jérémy Frick from 8 yards. He headed in Edimilson Fernandes’ cross in the 42nd minute from 8 yards for a 2-0 lead.