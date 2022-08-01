Pefok scores on Union Berlin debut, Frankfurt wins in cup

BERLIN — United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his debut for Union Berlin to help the team reach the second round of the German Cup with an edgy 2-1 win over fourth-tier Chemnitzer FC on Monday.
Kevin Behrens sealed Union’s progress in extra time.
Eintracht Frankfurt had an easier time in a 4-0 win at second-division team Magdeburg, though it needed a penalty save from Kevin Trapp early on before easing to victory. Germany World Cup winner Mario Götze made his debut for Frankfurt.
Also, Werder Bremen defeated fourth-tier Energie Cottbus 2-1 and third-division Ingolstadt enjoyed a 3-0 win at home over Darmstadt.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports