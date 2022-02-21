Pelé has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care shortly after the surgery on his colon, and has since recovered.
He was discharged on Sept. 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, but has spent more days in hospital since.
Pelé had been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo. He posted on social media several updates on his improving health.
Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.
