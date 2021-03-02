“Today is an unforgettable day — I received the vaccine!,” Pelé said. “The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine.”
Less than 4% of Brazil’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Brazil has the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll, nearing 260,000 victims. Last week was the country’s deadliest since the beginning of the pandemic, with 8,244 confirmed virus-related deaths.
Pelé also urged his followers to wash their hands and stay home if possible.
“When you go out please don’t forget your mask and maintain social distance. This will pass if we can think of others and help each other,” he said.
