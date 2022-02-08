The coach was hired in 2020. The 68-year-old Pellegrini, a former player who is also a civil engineer, was familiar to La Liga having previously coached Villarreal, Málaga and Real Madrid. Villarreal became one of the best teams in Europe under his command in the 2000s, reaching the Champions League semifinals in 2006. It finished second in the league under Pellegrini in 2008. Elsewhere, he won the English Premier League with Manchester City in 2014.