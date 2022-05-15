Penalty save denies City victory, keeps EPL title race alive

A dramatic penalty save might have kept the Premier League title race alive.
City is now four points clear of Liverpool, which heads to Southampton on Tuesday needing at least a point to take the title race to the final round next Sunday.
A win is probably required at Southampton, though, given City has a superior goal difference of 7 compared to Liverpool.
City finishes at home to Aston Villa, managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, who was never able to win the league for Liverpool. He still could — but as a coach.
Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton in its last game.
It’s just as tense at the other end of the standings.
Leeds scored in the second minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw against Brighton and move out of the relegation zone at Burnley’s expense.
Burnley lost 1-0 at Tottenham a few hours earlier and lies in third-to-last place, one point behind Leeds.
Burnley does have two games remaining while Leeds has one.
Everton will be safe from relegation by beating Brentford later Sunday.
