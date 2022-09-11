Pepi gets assist in 1st match for Groningen following loan

American forward Ricardo Pepi had an assist in his debut for Groningen, a 1-0 win at Cambuur on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The 19-year-old entered at the start of the second half and fed Tomáš Suslov in the 71st minute. Suslov dribbled to the top of the penalty area, cut toward the center of the field and beat goalkeeper João Virgínia with a left-footed shot from the arc.