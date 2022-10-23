Pepi scores 6th goal in 7 games, helps Groningen beat PSV

American forward Ricardo Pepi scored for the sixth time in seven games, getting the opening goal in Groningen’s 4-2 win over visiting PSV Eindhoven on Sunday in the Dutch Eredivisie.
Walter Daniel Benitez came off his line to make a sliding stop, and Pepi ran onto the rebound and one-timed a right-foot shot from 16 yards into the open goal.
Pepi has five goals in six league matches for Groningen plus one in the Dutch Cup. The 19-year-old from El Paso, Texas, was loaned to Groningen from Germany’s Augsburg and ended a 30-match scoreless streak for club and country on Sept. 17.
Contending for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster, Pepi has three goals in 12 international appearances.
Groningen built a 3-0 lead, getting goals from Radinio Balker in the 43rd minute and Ngogne in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.
PSV closed on goals by Ibrahim Sangaré in the third minute of stoppage time and Guus Til in the 76th before Joey Pelupessy restored Groningen’s two-goal lead in the second minute of second-half stoppage time.
___
