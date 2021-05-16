By Associated PressMay 17, 2021 at 2:15 a.m. UTCWASHINGTON — Mauricio Pereyra scored in the seventh minute to help Orlando City beat D.C. United 1-0 on Sunday night.Kyle Smith sent a pass from near midfield into the 18-yard box and Pereyra put a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner for Orlando City (2-0-3).Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightD.C. United has lost four of five to drop to 2-4-0.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.