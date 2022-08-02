Peru taps former captain Reynoso to succeed Gareca as coach

LIMA, Peru — Former captain Juan Reynoso was appointed as coach of Peru’s national team on Tuesday, replacing Ricardo Gareca.
Reynoso, who was a defender for Peru for 15 years, will speak about his new role in a press conference scheduled for Wednesday. His latest job was at Mexico’s Cruz Azul, which he led to a first league title since 1997 last year.
Argentinian coach Gareca decided in July not to extend his contract after seven years on the job since Peru missed out on this year’s World Cup.
Peru finished the latest edition of South American World Cup qualifiers in fifth place with 24 points in 18 matches. In the final stage of qualifying, Peru was eliminated by Australia in June in a 5-4 penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time.
