Petrovic has 6 saves in Revs' scoreless draw with Whitecaps

By
June 26, 2022 at 10:23 p.m. EDT
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Lucas Cavallini, left, tries to push the the ball past New England Revolution’s Andrew Farrell during first-half MLS soccer match action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Djordje Petrovic made six saves for the New England Revolution in a scoreless draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.

The Revolution (6-5-6) ran their unbeaten streak to nine games at 4-0-5.

Cody Cropper made two saves for Vancouver (6-8-3).

