The Union are 7-1-2 against Eastern Conference teams. Kacper Przybylko leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with four goals. Philadelphia has scored 22 goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Quioto leads Montreal with four goals. has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Impact.
Przybylko has four goals and two assists for Philadelphia so far this year. has four goals over the past 10 games for the Union.
LAST 10 GAMES: Montreal: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, five shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Ballou Tabla (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jack Elliott (injured), Jose Martinez, Sergio Santos (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Kai Wagner (injured), Aurelien Collin (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.