The Revolution are 3-3-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with nine goals led by Teal Bunbury with four.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko leads Philadelphia with four goals. has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

Bunbury has four goals and one assist for New England. has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.1 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

New England: 3-2-5, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.4 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured), Aurelien Collin (injured).

New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.