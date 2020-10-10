The Impact are 4-8-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Romell Quioto ranks fifth in Eastern Conference play with five goals. Montreal has 24 goals.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Anthony Fontana has four goals over the last 10 games for the Union.
Quioto has five goals and one assist for Montreal so far this season. Lassi Lappalainen has three goals over the last 10 games for the Impact.
LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 7-2-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.6 goals per game.
Montreal: 3-6-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jose Martinez, Raymon Gaddis (injured).
Montreal: Rudy Camacho, Anthony Jackson-Hamel (injured), Orji Okwonkwo (injured), Steeven Issa Saba (injured), Maciel (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured).
