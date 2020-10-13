The Union are 11-2-3 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is 6-3-0 in matches decided by one goal.
The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 4-1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ola Kamara leads DC United with three goals. Julian Gressel has one goal over the last 10 games for DC United.
Kacper Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia so far this season. Anthony Fontana has four goals over the last 10 games for the Union.
LAST 10 GAMES: DC United: 1-7-2, averaging 0.6 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.
Philadelphia: 7-2-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).
Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jakob Glesnes (injured), Jose Martinez, Ilsinho (injured), Raymon Gaddis (injured).
