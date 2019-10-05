New York City FC is 10-4-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York City FC is 7-3-0 in games decided by one goal.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. New York City FC won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has 15 goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Alejandro Bedoya has two goals over the past 10 games for the Union.

Maxi Moralez has seven goals and 12 assists for New York City FC. Alexandru Mitrita has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Philadelphia: 5-4-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.5 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

New York City FC: 7-1-2, averaging two goals, 1.1 assists, 5.7 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Matt Freese (injured), Sergio Santos (injured).

New York City FC: Anton Tinnerholm (injured), James Sands (injured), Keaton Parks (injured).

