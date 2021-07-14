“On behalf of the board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the club, we’re all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19,” team technical director Craig Gardner said. “He’s in the best possible hands and we’re hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity.”
Gardner said the team, which did not release details about Etheridge’s condition, is in “constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can.”
Etheridge was born in London to an English father and Filipino mother. He made his international debut in 2008 at the age of 18.
___
