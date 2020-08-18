Toronto and Vancouver open with back-to-back games at BMO field, meeting again Friday night.
Piatti’s blast from long distance in the 27th minute gave Toronto the early lead. It was the Argentine’s first MLS goal.
Piatti added a second in the 55th minute. Nick DeLeon scored in the 83rd for the final margin.
Toronto went undefeated in the group stage of the MLS is Back tournament, but was eliminated in the round of 16 by NYCFC.
The Whitecaps were missing key players for the tournament, but also made it to the knockout round, where they were eliminated by Sporting KC.
