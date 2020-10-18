Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (5-9-4). It is winless in its last four games.

CREW 3, NYCFC 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Artur de Lima Junior and Pedro Santos scored and Columbus beat New York City to snap a four-game winless streak.

Gyasi Zardes also scored in the third minute of stoppage time for Columbus (10-4-4).

AD

Valentín Castellanos scored in the 55th minute for New York City (8-8-3), which is winless, with two losses, in its last three games.

AD

ORLANDO CITY 1, RED BULLS 1, TIE

HARRISON, N.J — Brian White scored in stoppage time, helping New York to a tie with Orlando.

Luís Carlos “Nani” Almeida da Cunha scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute for New York (7-8-4), which has just one win in its last five games.

Orlando City (8-2-8) is unbeaten in 12 games, yet has only one win in its last five.

DC UNITED 2 FC CINCINNATI 1

CINCINNATI — Chris Odoi-Atsem scored his first MLS goal, lifting D.C. United past FC Cincinnati.

Odoi-Atsem gathered a rebound on the right after keeper Robert Edwards’ save created the ricochet, scoring in the 78th minute.

AD

Donovan Pines also scored for D.C. United (3-10-6), which won for the first time since Sept. 2, a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Bradon Vázquez scored in the 66th minute for Cincinnati, which fell to 4-11-4.

AD

DYNAMO 2, MINNESOTA UNITED 2, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Niko Hansen’s goal in the 83rd minute helped rally Houston for the tie with Minnesota.

Memo Rodríguez scored in the 59th minute, cutting Houston’s (4-7-8) deficit to 2-1.

Minnesota United (6-5-6) failed to capitalize on a fast start that included two goals in a 19-minute span in the first half by Ethan Finley. It was Finley’s second multiple-goal game of the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports