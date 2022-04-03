The Dynamo also got one goal from Darwin Quintero in the 49th minute.

Miami’s (0-4-1) goal was scored when Gonzalo Higuain converted from the spot to make it 2-1 in the 66th.

Miami outshot the Dynamo 19-10. Both teams had five shots on goal.

Steve Clark saved four of the five shots he faced for the Dynamo. Nick Marsman saved two of the five shots he faced for Miami.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Dynamo host the San Jose Earthquakes and Miami hosts the New England Revolution.

