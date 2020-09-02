Juventus is seeking a record-extending 10th straight Serie A title.
Champions League quarterfinalist Atalanta and Europa League finalist Inter Milan each will have their opening matches postponed after finishing last season later than the other clubs.
Atalanta was drawn to visit Lazio in the opening round while Inter was selected to visit newly promoted Benevento, the 2019-20 Serie B champion coached by Filippo Inzaghi.
The government has not given approval for fans to return to Italian stadiums yet.
