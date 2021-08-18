Robbie Robinson tied it at 2 for Miami in the 62nd with a chip shot over goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.
Indiana Vassilev, in his first start for Miami, opened the scoring in the 34th minute by tapping home a rebound in front of the net.
Francisco Calvo headed in Luka Stojanovic’s corner kick to tie it at 1 in the 40th. Stojanovic gave Chicago a 2-1 lead in the 48th with a point-blank redirection of Stanislav Ivanov’s pass to the penalty spot.
