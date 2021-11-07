Portland (17-13-4) set a club record for most wins in a season. The Timbers have advanced to the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.
Austin (9-21-5) was eliminated before Sunday’s game. Playing its first season, the expansion team won just two road matches this season. But the team had beaten in the Timbers twice at home.
Cristhian Paredes scored in the 17th minute to give the Timbers the early lead. Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored on a header just before the break to make it 2-0.
Blanco capped the win with his seventh goal of the season.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports