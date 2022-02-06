“Investigations are in the very early stages and our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing,” said Chief Inspector Neil Williams of Nottinghamshire Police.
Leicester said the fan was facing a lifetime ban and offered to support the police investigation.
“The club is appalled by such behavior and offers its apologies to Nottingham Forest and its players whose safety was compromised,” Leicester said in a statement. “We applaud the swift action taken by City Ground stewards in apprehending the individual involved.” ___
