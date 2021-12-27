Poland finished behind England in their qualifying group for next year’s World Cup in Qatar and will be in the playoffs in March.
According to reports in the Portuguese and Brazilian media, Sousa has been in talks with the Brazilian club Flamengo.
“Today I was informed by Paulo Sousa that he wants to terminate the contract with the Polish Football Association by mutual agreement because of an offer from another club,” Cezary Kulesza, the federation president, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
“This is extremely irresponsible behavior, inconsistent with the trainer’s earlier declarations. Therefore, I firmly refused.”
