Polster scored in the 33rd by redirecting Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s free kick at the back post.
New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton had his fourth shutout of the season. Carles Gil, the Revs’ captain and MLS assists leader, made his return in the second half after missing six matches.
The Revolution were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Traustason received his second yellow card near midfield for pulling down Nathan Harriel.
